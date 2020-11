EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — The Edwardsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Anna Bernardel was last seen at noon Thursday in the 700 block of Edwardsville Drive.

She is described as standing 5’3, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 913-596-3000 or 911.