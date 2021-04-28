Edwardsville police ‘beef’ up efforts to track loose cow

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — A small black cow made its way through Edwardsville Tuesday near 98th Street and K-32 Highway and Edwardsville police “beefed up their efforts” to track it.

Officers were unable to corral the cow as it traveled along the Kansas River.

Luckily, the department had officers with FAA remote pilot licenses for small unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

“The thermal imaging drone has different settings which allows officers to track suspects, missing persons, or in this case… ninja cows, at night,” the department posted.

Sir Loin of Edwardsville, the name given to the rogue cow by Edwardsville PD, was tracked using a thermal imaging setting on a drone that is typically used to track humans.

The department took the opportunity to add some humor to the already humorous situation by the use of puns.

When it was pasture bedtime, officers beefed up their efforts and deployed the departments new thermal imaging drone. While steaks were high, officers successfully tracked the cow and had some punny laughs in the process. Edwardsville Kansas Police Department Facebook

It is unclear if Sir Loin made it home, but Edwardsville police sure “milked” the opportunity to show off some of their high-tech tracking gear.

