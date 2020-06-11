Edwardsville police investigating Saturday night fiery crash that killed Olathe teen

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — Edwardsville police are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Saturday night that claimed the life of a 14-year-old from Olathe.

Officers responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. near southbound Interstate 435 and Kansas Avenue.

Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 changed lanes and collided with a semi heading southbound. The F-150 spun out of control, left the roadway, struck a bridge pillar and burst into flames.

A passenger in the Ford, 14-year-old Caden Payne, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a gofundme page, Payne was going to be a freshman in high school at Olathe North High School this coming school year.

The driver and a 19-year-old passenger escaped the vehicle and remain in the hospital with substantial injuries, according to police.

Police did not say if the driver of the semi was injured.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.