Edwardsville Police K-9 helps track suspicious vehicles with illegal drugs and weapons inside

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — One police K-9 in Wyandotte County probably deserves some extra treats this week.
Edwardsville Police said earlier last week officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle on Woodend Road, south of K-32.
Police said its K-9 Bear positively alerted to two vehicles, including a semi truck, involved in the investigation.
During a probable cause search of the vehicles, officers seized methamphetamine, cocaine, distribution paraphernalia, and weapons.
Police tell FOX4 one person was arrested in connection to this incident.