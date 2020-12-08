Effort underway to help metro woman and son recover entire life savings lost to scam artists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Death threats and frightening messages. A metro woman was scammed out of nearly $80,000 in about a week. Now, there’s an effort to help recover some of what thieves took.

Betty Russell and her son’s entire life savings was stolen by scam artists.

“They would call me every morning,” Russell said.

Like clockwork for a week and a half, scammers would call right after the bank opened.

They told Russell to withdraw thousands in cash. Then, guy untraceable gift cards from two Targets in the Northland.

If Russell didn’t do it, they said there’d be a price to pay.

“She said, ‘Well if you want your life, you better listen to us,’ and I didn’t know what I was supposed to do,” Russell said. “And they said I know you have a son living with you and you’re not to talk to him or he could be in more danger than you are.”

She was told they were following her to Target.

Steven Green said his mom may be dealing with early onset dementia and had no idea she was being victimized until KCPD showed up at their door in Gladstone.

“Preying on the innocent,” Green said.

“I wasn’t even supposed to leave the house by myself,” Russell said.

Employees at Target notices Russell and believed she could be a scam victim. They called police.

Sgt. Jake Becchina’s team posted a photo of Russell on Facebook and Twitter — using social media to identify her.

“It was kind of like a mad dash to find this woman before more bad things happen to her,” Becchina said.

Between KCPD and the community, it was a team effort from initially finding the woman to now supporting her family through a GoFundMe.

They’re only asking for $10,000 after losing almost eight times that.

“Just trying to survive at this point,” Green said crying.

A friend of the detective working the case hopes to help by paying off the rest of their mortgage.

“A little less than $3,000, but anything is good at this point,” Green said.

That detective was at the bank with Russell and Green securing their account when the scammer called again.

He answered.

“He identified himself as an investigator with the KCPD,” Becchina explained, “and this person on the other end of the line continued to make threatening remarks up to and including, ‘I’ll put a bullet in your head if I ever find you’.”

Becchina warns the public: Scammers will attempt to control you with fear. Russell said don’t let them.

“Go to the police,” Russell said. “‘Cause that’s what I should have done, but I was scared to.”

“I just want to thank everybody for the concern and love and God bless,” Green said. “Thank you all very much.”