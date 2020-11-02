Eighth-grader from Missouri dies due to COVID-19 complications

WASHINGTON, Mo. — An eighth-grade student at Washington Middle School has died over the weekend due to complications of COVID-19.

The School District of Washington said Peyton Baumgarth’s family told the school district he passed away due to complications of COVID-19 over the weekend. The last day he attended school was Thursday, October 22. He was quarantined on Monday, October 26. He eventually was hospitalized for his symptoms, but he did not improve.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy,” the school district stated.

The district said they will have additional counselors available at the middle school on Wednesday when students return.

