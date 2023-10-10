KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person with serious injuries.

The crash was reported just after 12:20 p.m. on westbound Bannister Road and U.S. 71 Highway.

Police said the driver of a black Lexus RX350 was speeding westbound on Bannister Road when they failed to stop for a red light and clipped a black Chrysler 200 that had a green light and was making a left turn onto eastbound Bannister Road.

The Lexus also struck the front of a Suzuki SX4 that was in the right lane of the exit ramp, turning left onto Bannister with a green light.

The crash caused the Lexus to go off the roadway and overturn multiple times.

KCPD said the elderly driver in the Lexus was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The other two drivers involved were not reported to have injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.