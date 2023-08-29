KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says scammers took thousands of dollars from an elderly man, but it could’ve been much worse.

KCPD says a gas station clerk called 911 Monday afternoon to report the man was putting hundreds of dollars into a Bitcoin machine and was on the phone with someone.

Within minutes, police detectives arrived as the man was still putting money into the machine. Police said scammers disconnected the call once officers introduced themselves.

KCPD said the man believed he was talking to the bank and was moving his money to “keep it safe.”

Police called the man’s daughter, who met officers at the gas station and then went to her father’s bank.

At the bank, officers met with the manger and said moving forward, the bank will call the man’s daughter when large withdrawals are being attempted.

KCPD said if you’re concerned about a family member falling victim to this type of scam, consider getting on the bank account to be notified for large withdrawals.