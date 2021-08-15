Elderly Missouri man drowns after falling out of a boat

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- Students in Leavenworth Public Schools are heading back to the classroom Monday morning, but this time with a situational masking policy in place.

“It restricts air flow,” Frank Owens, Parent said. “They breathe in more carbon dioxide than they should.”

“Let the kids wear masks,” Charles Williams, Grandparent said. “They can’t defend themselves. As adults we should defend them.”

As students return to the classroom, the growing battle over masks in schools continue.

Even though the Leavenworth Board of Education implemented a situational masking policy, parents aren't persuaded it helps.

“They have natural immunity,” Owens said. “They’re young. Their antibodies are going through the roof.”

Some people like Owens feel like wearing a mask should be your decision, other parents think it’s all a hoax.

“Cause if it’s as serious as it is, then I don’t think that something as serious as a mask is going to protect anything,” Alanta Grayson, Parent said.

Regardless on Monday, all students will be required to wear a mask indoors and on district transportation when at least three feet of distance can’t be maintained for 15 minutes or more.