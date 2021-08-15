Elderly Missouri man drowns after falling out of a boat

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A 74-year-old man drowned in a private pond in eastern Missouri Saturday morning after falling out of a boat.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dennis Breitenstein of Fenton and another man were in a boat together on the pond in Washington County around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials said both men leaned over to one side of the boat and fell in the water.

Breitenstein was seen trying to swim to shore but he went under the water and did not resurface. He died at the pond, which is near Richwoods.

Breitenstein was the sixth person to drown in Missouri over the last week.

