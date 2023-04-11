KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents are shedding new light on a 78-year-old woman charged with robbing a Pleasant Hill, Missouri bank last week.

According to court documents, Just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Pleasant Hill police officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at Goppert Bank off 7 Highway.

When en-route, officers were informed the suspect vehicle had left the bank where it was later located and officers stopped the suspect, Bonnie Gooch, who surrendered to police.

Court documents say Gooch was observed to be heavily intoxicated and to have a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage emitting from her person. In plant view on the passenger floor board, an officer could see a large amount of cash in small bills and a note with hand writing on it as well as two plastic gloves and a black N95 mask on the passenger seat.

The on duty bank teller told police Gooch came into the bank and passed a note to her from the counter saying the incident occurring was a robbery and was requesting $13,000, court documents say.

After a search warrant was obtained for the suspect vehicle, the note was obtained which said: “Is is a robbery I need 13,000 small bills no! dye pack! 5@10$bills no uppotton thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you.”

Following an interview with FBI agents, Gooch said she did not remember anything that occurred, according to court documents.

A criminal history shows Gooch was convicted for a California bank robbery in 1977 and charged for a Lee’s Summit bank robbery in 2020.

Court documents say the FBI was not going to be charging Gooch on a federal level and have turned the case over to local law enforcement.

Gooch appeared in Cass County court Monday where the court entered a not guilty plea. Her next scheduled court appearance is set for Monday, April 17, at 9 a.m. for a bond hearing.