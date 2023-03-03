KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say an elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash last weekend.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday near 7th Street and Bennington Avenue.

Police said the woman was crossing Bennington when she was hit by an unknown red vehicle. The driver left the scene after the crash.

First responders took the woman to the hospital in critical condition, but she died from her injuries on Friday.

KCPD has not released the woman's name at this time.