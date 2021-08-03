Election results here: Primaries held in Kansas, special elections in Missouri

Tuesday is primary night for metro voters in Kansas, while some voters in Missouri counties have special elections for a variety of tax and school measures.

Election leaders said they hope for a great turnout. Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said a little over 10% is the expected to vote in Tuesday’s primary in his county. That’s compared to almost 80% in the last presidential race.

It’s not much different for Wyandotte County, which is also expecting around 10% turnout. Commissioner Michael Abbot said they’ve been working to do their part to spread the word.

FOX4 is Your Local Election Headquarters, and will begin posting results on this page as soon as county election boards begin releasing the numbers some time after 7 p.m.