Electric buses to hit Kansas City streets this spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation unveiled two new electric buses. The buses are the first of their kind to be used in RideKC’s transit services in the metro.

“This is just our first step into zero-emission vehicles,” Robbie Makinen, KCATA CEO, said. “We are committed to the region’s Climate Action Plan which calls for transitioning to an electric bus fleet. Zero fare electric buses will improve the financial and environmental health of our community.”

The new buses will hit the streets later this spring. One of the electric vehicles will operate on MAX lines and the other will travel along other local routes.

They are expected to be quieter and provide a smoother ride for passengers. In addition to a reduced carbon footprint, the new buses also have USB charging ports at all seats, high definition cameras and passenger information monitors. They will also look a little different from other ATA vehicles around the metro. These will include an Evergy logo.

Charging stations were installed at KCATA to charge the buses. The Federal Transit Administration and matching funds from Kansas City’s ½-cent transportation sales tax paid for the project.