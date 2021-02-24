Electric shock: Get help paying high heating bills in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The electric shock is likely heading to your inbox as power companies prepare to send out bills to customers. The bills will include the power used over a frigid two weeks earlier this month.

Metro power companies said the higher bills are not because of increased energy prices, but simply because customers used more power during the cold stretch.

There are also a number of other programs that may be able to help cover high energy bills. Companies say the need is great, so don’t wait to apply if you need help.

General assistance

Earned Income Tax Credit

Provided through the IRS, if your earned income was higher in 2019 than in 2020, you can use the 2019 amount to figure your Earned Income Tax Credit for 2020.

Find out more about the program and how to figure your credit on the IRS website. You can also call 800-829-1040 for assistance.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

A federal program that may be able to help with:

Assistance paying heating or cooling bills

Emergency services in cases of energy crisis, such as utility shutoffs

Low-cost home improvements, known as weatherization, that make your home more energy efficient and lower your utility bills.

LIHEAP funds may not be used to pay water and sewer bills.

Read more about Missouri’s LIHEAP Program or the LIHEAP Program in Kansas.

United Way/211

Customers can call 211 to reach the United Way. The number is answered 24/7. The organization will work to find a program that can help.

Evergy customers

Evergy announced it extended its moratorium on service disconnections through May 2. The moratorium includes small businesses and residential customers who are behind on their Evergy bills. The company said it is also waiving late fees and offering additional payment plans.

But if you’re looking for other financial assistance options, here are some options:

Economic Relief Pilot Program

This program is offered through the Salvation Army. It’s available to Evergy customers who live in Missouri. If approved, you may receive a bill credit of up to $65 a month for up to 12 consecutive months. There are three ways to apply:

Download the application

Call 816-756-5392, option 1

Visit your local Salvation Army

Emergency Rental Assistance Program

As the name implies, this program is only available to renters. It can also cover your actual rent, as well as utilities that are related to the pandemic. It covers up to 12 months, including past due and current bills. You may also be eligible for rent assistance for up to three months.

There are several things to know when applying for this program:

Must meet household income qualification that it at or below 80% of the area median income

If you live in Missouri (outside of Jackson County, Clay County and Kansas City) apply through the Missouri Housing Development Commission

If you live in Jackson County, Clay County or Kansas City, apply through this link.

Independence customers

The Independence Rate Assistance Program is designed to help low income elderly or disabled people, living in Independence with their utility costs.

Qualified citizens of Independence pay only 50% of the electric charges on their bill. This program is administered by the Community Services League, 254-4100.

To qualify, you must:

Be at least 60 years old or disabled,

Live within the city limits of Independence

Be the head of your household and have electric service with the City of Independence or Evergy

Have a maximum income of all household members no greater than 150% of the poverty level as announced by the Health and Human Services Department

Have resources not exceeding $3,000, excluding your residence and vehicle

Not own rental property.

If you live in Independence and need assistance paying your utility bill, but don’t qualify for the program, contact Utilities Customer Service as soon as possible. The utility says is easier to work out a payment plan with customers who are current on their payments.

BPU customers

The Board of Public Utilities has a number of organizations that can help with large electric bills. Here are phone numbers that can help.

Customer Hardship Payment Service Program

A financial assistance program that provides eligible participants assistance to offset utility expenses related to health emergencies, change in employment or income status, unforeseen expenses, etc.

Call the special Hardship Hotline at 913-371-6772 or the directly at 211 for more information.

BPU’s Utility Assistance Program

The utility works with a number of community organizations that may be able to help with your need:

Catholic Charities 2220 Central Avenue Kansas City, Kansas 66102 (913) 621-1504

Crosslines Cooperative 736 Shawnee Avenue Kansas City, Kansas 66105 (913) 281-3388

El Centro 650 Minnesota Avenue Kansas City, Kansas 66101 (913) 667-0100

Economic Opportunity Foundation (EOF) Main Office (913) 371-7800

EOF Northeast C & D Center 1542 Minnesota Avenue Kansas City, Kansas 66102 (913) 371-0848

LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) Topeka: 1-800-432-0043 Wyandotte County Office One Gateway Center Kansas City, Kansas 66101 (913) 279-7000

Metropolitan Lutheran Ministries (MLM) 722 Reynolds Avenue Kansas City, Kansas 66101 (913) 342-8333

Salvation Army 6723 State Avenue Kansas City, Kansas 66102 (913) 232-5400

United Way 434 Minnesota Avenue Kansas City, Kansas 66101 (913) 371-6772

