KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can take a ride in a brand new electric vehicle at the Kansas City Auto Show at Bartle Hall.

Starting Thursday, guests will be able to see all kinds of cars, including 2023 model EV’s.

“We’ve got the Ford Lightning, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Kia EV6 and the Volkswagen ID.4. They will all be inside and inside the main showroom floor,” said Kevin Lawyer with Olathe and Lee’s Summit Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram.

At the Electric Vehicle Experience, visitors can ride along with a professional driver who will drive the EV around the indoor track.

Evergy is taking part in the KC Auto Show for the first time this year. Spokesman Andrew Baker said they’ll be letting customers know about charging stations and rebates.

“An electric vehicle is a much different experience. It’s quiet if you’ve never been in one before. I think that’s one of the bigger adjustments,” Baker said.

Exotic cars, such as the 2023 Maserati Grecale, the Maserati MC20 Cielo Global, and Porsche Macon T. will be on display.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will also make an appearance on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Kansas City Auto Show runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

You can learn more information about the event and purchase tickets here.

