EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A reported case of child abuse at a Clay County elementary school was turned over to the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges should be filed.

The accused staff member works at Cornerstone Elementary School in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

An employee is accused of using excessive physical force and spraying at least one elementary school student with apple cider vinegar.

In April, the school district said it conducted an investigation into the claims and determined they were unfounded. That’s when the student’s family contacted FOX4.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department said it had a conflict of interest in the case and had turned it over to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, which hadn’t finished its investigation at the time.

When the district found out there was still an open investigation, it placed the employee on administrative leave pending the outcome.

The Sheriff’s Office told FOX4 Monday that it finished it’s investigation into the claims and forwarded its findings to prosecutors.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the pending case or if it plans to file charges.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.