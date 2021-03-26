Elementary student in possession of firearm on morning bus in Oak Grove R-6 School District

OAK GROVE, Mo. — The Oak Grove R-6 School District said an elementary student was in possession of a firearm on the bus Friday morning.

The bus driver secured the firearm upon discovery and contacted law enforcement and school officials.

The student was removed from the bus and the remaining students continued on their route.

No one was harmed in the incident.

Oak Grove R-6 School District

The district said they would be handling the incident in accordance with their policies and procedures.

