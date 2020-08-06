Elephant dives head first into new swimming pool at Kansas City Zoo on live TV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People aren’t the only ones soaking up a little time at the pool this summer.

A new exhibit just opened at the Kansas City Zoo, and one elephant is taking full advantage of the featured swimming pool.

“He’s like any teenage boy. He’ll work for food,” zoo director Randy Wisthoff said.

Zookeepers put on a show for FOX4 on Aug. 6, throwing treats into the water for Tamasi, a male African elephant. Hungry for the melons, apples and other delecacies, the 8,000 pound teenager dove into the pool, fully submerging himself before coming up on the far side and happily picking at the floating fruit.

“We just remodeled this exhibit,” Wisthoff said. “We had to redo the pool to try to make it a little more elephant friendly.”

Tamasi has been with the zoo for five years, Wisthoff told FOX4. He will be celebrating his 15th birthday this October. Elephants can live up to 60 years.

Watch Tamasi swim around his new exhibit in the video player above.