Elf on the roof: Local principal gives holiday surprise to students

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — An elementary school principal surprised students this morning with a holiday greeting, pulling off a sight to behold!

Bonner Springs Elementary School principal Kim Mitchell was an elf on a roof, greeting students as they walked into class on Dec. 16. The longtime educator is retiring after this year, and she’s going out with a bang.

Video submitted by Susan Thomas-Butler from the school shows Mitchell waving at students 15 feet overhead.

Here is a video of our amazing principal, Kim Mitchell who was the “Elf on the Roof” this morning during arrival. Every year, we have two “Elf on the Shelf” that hide around the school watching the kids (they are quarantined this year in jars with masks and hand sanitizer-lol). Kim is retiring at the end of this year and decided to spread some Christmas cheer this morning. She has worked in the Bonner Springs School District for 26 years and as a Kansas educator for another 11 years for a today of 37 years! … With 2020 being such a crazy year, I thought we all could use a heartwarming story. Susan Thomas-Butler

Picture courtesy of Susan Thomas-Butler