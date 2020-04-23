Elton John postpones July show at Sprint Center until 2021

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Executive producer Sir Elton John attends the “Rocketman” UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sir Elton John is postponing his trip back to Kansas City.

The music icon announced Thursday that he is pushing back his extended leg of the Farewell Tour and that includes the July 8 show at Sprint Center

“It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8,” he tweeted.

“This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” the tweet continued.

Those who had tickets to the show should hold onto their original tickets. A new show date for 2021 is in the works.

All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performance.