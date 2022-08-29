KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An alarming development in the fatal December crash in the Kansas City, Missouri Westport neighborhood comes from an email related to a civil lawsuit.

The email, dated September 28, 2021, claims the firetruck’s driver, Dominic Biscari, had been driving an ambulance recklessly months before. It mentions three specific instances where the author was a direct witness including:

Driving 70 mph on Broadway when it wasn’t necessary, driving fast, taking hard turns with critical patient, knocking EMT’s off a bench seat and sending the ambulance airport on 27th Street west of Gillham Road, down a steep incline.

The employee told a superior in the email that:

“I went home in physical and mental pain because of my shift yesterday. I will not be getting into another ambulance with [Biscari] ever again. Please something needs to be done. Not only for the safety of other personnel and other citizens but he is tearing up a brand new ambulance.”

On December 15, 2021, less than three months later, Biscari was behind the wheel of a firetruck when it went through a redlight, crashed into an SUV, killing both people in the SUV and a nearby pedestrian. A city report later showed the truck had been called off of the call it was heading to, but persisted with lights and sirens, running a red light anyway.

FOX4 reached out to the Kansas City Fire Department for a comment on the case, and to the Jackson County Prosecutor to see if there are any criminal charges in the works.

We still haven’t heard back.