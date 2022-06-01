KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A southbound lane of Interstate 35 over Bedford Avenue will be closed for 7 hours on Wednesday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the bridge for emergency repairs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., closing the right southbound lane.

The repairs and closure will cause delays in the area and drivers are asked to prepare ahead of time.

This closure is in addition the closure on southbound I-35 from Missouri Route 291 to Missouri Route 152 that will close the left lane from May 31 to June 10.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.