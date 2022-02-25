OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Emergency crews are on scene of an injury crash involving three vehicles on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park Friday night.

The crash was reported just before 7:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. 69 Highway near 95th Street.

Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the vehicles involved have heavy damage.

Two people, including a child are reported to have injuries. They are reported to be in stable condition at this time.

The three right lanes of southbound U.S. 69 near 95th Street are closed at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

