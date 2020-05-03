Emergency crews recover body after kayaker goes missing north of Manhatten, Kansas

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. — First responders have recovered a body near the Tuttle Creek ORV Area after a kayaker was reported missing on April 2.

The Riley County Police Department got a call reporting the missing person around 2:05 p.m, the department reported in a statement. The 21-year-old was last seen kayking with his friends.

Riley County Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Water Rescue Team, the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, and the Army Corps of Engineer Rangers all responded.

The body was recovered around 9:30 p.m. It has not been verified that the body is the missing kayaker.

The Tuttle Creek ORV Area is located about 25 miles northwest of Manhatten near the bank of Tuttle Creek Lake.

