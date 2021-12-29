Emergency crews working to recover body after trench collapse in Grain Valley

Emergency crews on scene in the 600 block of SW Hillside Drive working to recover a man’s body after a trench collapse in Grain Valley, Missouri. (FOX4 Photo/Sharifa Jackson)

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Emergency crews are working to recover a man’s body following a trench collapse Wednesday in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Chip Portz with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District tells FOX4 they responded to the trench collapse just before noon in the 600 block of SW Hillside Drive.

About 25 minutes after arriving on scene, they transitioned from a rescue effort to a recovery effort on a man trapped in the trench collapse.

Portz said this happened during construction on a house.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as new details become available.