KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northland drivers heading south into the city Friday afternoon and evening may want to avoid the Bond Bridge.

A damaged expansion joint on the bridge forced crews to close one lane of southbound Interstate 35. The emergency lane closure happened around 3 p.m.

Crews with Missouri’s Department of Transportation are working to repair the damaged expansion joint, but haven’t determined how long it will take.

MoDOT said it’s a typical issue on a bridge that handles as much traffic as the Bond Bridge sees daily.

Until the repair is complete, expect traffic delays.

