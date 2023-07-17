KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency repairs will cause headaches on a busy Kansas City Interstate Monday during the evening drive.

Crews plan to close two lanes of westbound Interstate 70 just west of Interstate 435 starting around 3 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says they need to remove a loose plate at a bridge joint.

The closure will be in place throughout the evening, but are expected to be completed Monday.

The road work will likely cause delays. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.