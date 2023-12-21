KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First responder vehicles lined the streets around Children’s Mercy Hospital Wednesday evening.

Responders had their lights on and sirens blaring to bring some holiday cheer to the patients and families. It’s the third year of “Night Lights” and the largest number of vehicles they’ve had participate.

Officer Scott Nelson, who works for KCPD, brought the idea from his hometown, Rochester, New York.

“All my friends that I went to the academy with, the volunteer fire department, they all do this up there,” Nelson said.

“We all get to go home; they don’t. As you can see, all of us that are out here are thinking of them. We do it for them.”

Trista Tate, the manager of patient and family programs at Children’s Mercy, said in years past it has been a highlight.

“So many families, patients and staff enjoyed it. We knew we had to do it year after year. I think everyone looks forward to this all year long,” Tate said.

In addition to kids looking out from their windows, Tate was streaming the parade of lights to all the TVs in the hospital, so even children who couldn’t see the lights got to see their first responders show up to support them.

“It just is a really fun time for them to forget about why they’re here and just sit back and enjoy the holidays a little bit,” Tate said.

“Children love the holidays, so we just try to bring as much ‘holidays’ to them here while they’re hospitalized.”