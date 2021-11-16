Emergency situation forces City Hall in Raytown to close

RAYTOWN, Mo. — An emergency forced City Hall to close early Tuesday. The city tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that the building would be closed for the remainder of the day.

Raytown officers said they arrested a man at the police department and found he was carrying something that seemed suspicious. Officers evacuated and also evacuated City Hall. They called in the bomb squad to investigate.

The suspicious device has been removed from the building. The police department is open for business as the investigation continues.

Due to an emergency, City Hall is closed for the remainder of today, Nov. 16.



Sewer payments can be made online at https://t.co/PUaPLICLbC or by phone at 1-833-743-9224.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — City of Raytown, Mo. Government (@CityofRaytown) November 16, 2021

While City Hall won’t reopen Tuesday afternoon, public meetings scheduled for Tuesday evening will still take place. City Hall will reopen at it’s regular time on Wednesday.