Emergency situation forces City Hall in Raytown to close

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Picture of Raytown Police (PD) car

RAYTOWN, Mo. — An emergency forced City Hall to close early Tuesday. The city tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that the building would be closed for the remainder of the day.

Raytown officers said they arrested a man at the police department and found he was carrying something that seemed suspicious. Officers evacuated and also evacuated City Hall. They called in the bomb squad to investigate.

The suspicious device has been removed from the building. The police department is open for business as the investigation continues.

While City Hall won’t reopen Tuesday afternoon, public meetings scheduled for Tuesday evening will still take place. City Hall will reopen at it’s regular time on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first