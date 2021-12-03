Employee injured when car hits Goodwill store

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Goodwill employee is expected to be OK after a driver lost control of a truck and crashed through the window of a store in Shawnee Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Goddard Street.

Shawnee Police said debris from the truck hit the employee, causing minor injures. Goodwill said the employee was treated by paramedics at the scene, but was transported to the hospital for observation. A second Goodwill employee, as well as a customer, were both examined by paramedics and released.

Police believe the crash was an accident and the driver of the truck accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

The store closed for the remainder of the day because of damage from the crash. Cleanup is underway and the store expects to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m.