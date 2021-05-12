Employees working for the state of Kansas to return to offices in June

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas state employees will return to the office next month. Governor Laura Kelly said the state will return to normal operations on June 13, 2021.

She said by that time all state employees will have had the chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Kelly also said that the number of cases of coronaviruses have declined dramatically across the state.

As employees return to offices, they will need to follow several requirements, including:

Wearing masks or other facial coverings

Social distancing of at least six feet

Self-monitor and self-screen before arriving at work

Continue proper hand washing and sanitizing

Governor Kelly said agencies may continue to allow employees to work from home in situations where offices are not large enough to allow for social distancing, or if there are other health concerns.

The state is asking agencies to take advantage of virtual meetings and limit large gatherings and conferences, unless attendees can maintain at least six feet of social distance from one another. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also discourages buffet-style or family-style meals at any agency events.

Beginning June 13, agencies may approve any business-related travel, as long as it’s not on the state’s restricted list.

There are no restrictions on employees traveling outside of work, but employees who travel to or through any location on the list may need to quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated.