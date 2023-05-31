EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Emporia Police Department says four children will be facing charges for making false allegations against an adult.

It happened at the Emporia Middle School on May 12 during a school dance. An adult at the dance was accused of touching several children inappropriately.

Emporia police say they began an immediate investigation and that the alleged suspect and district were fully cooperative. Investigators conducted over 30 interviews and spent several days reviewing recorded security footage from the school.

Police say they found no probable cause to support charges against any adults in the case. However, they did find probable cause for charging four children with making false statements.

The department says they plan to ask the Lyon County Attorney to formally charge the four with falsely reporting a crime.