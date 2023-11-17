KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 66-year-old.

Winfred Anderson was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday near the VA Medical Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police later said he was last seen walking east on Linwood Boulevard.

Anderson is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 140 pounds with black and gray hair, brown eyes, wearing a dark blue shirt, black pants, and black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Officials said Anderson has schizophrenia with episodes of psychosis. His medical conditions lead to him sometimes wandering and being easily manipulated, police said. Anderson’s caregivers are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Anderson or has any information is asked to call 911 immediately or call Kansas City police at 816-234-5043.