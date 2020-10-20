Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing Grandview woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a SILVER Advisory for a missing Grandview woman.

Mary Ruckdeschel, 80, was last seen in the 1500 block of Jones Avenue in Grandview.

She left the area Sunday evening in a Green 2006 Ford Escape with the Missouri tag HJ66H. She left the residence without her cell phone or purse.

Ruckdeschel is described as weighing 130lbs with brown hear and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a Chiefs stocking hat, red fleece jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

She suffers from memory loss and lung cancer, according to the highway patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandview Police Department 816-316-4980.