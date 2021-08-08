Endangered Silver Alert: 66-year-old man missing from Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has issued a an Endangered Silver Alert for Joseph G. Neustadt of Kansas City, Mo.

Neustadt is a white male, 66 years old, 5’5″, 150 pounds, brown eyes, a mustache and is bald. He also suffers from Dementia.

He drives a White 2017 Buick Envision with a Missouri license plate reading GD195. He was last seen at the address if 5926 N. Chatham Ave., Kansas City, Mo. Neustadt took the vehicle, left the residence and has not been heard from since.

Anyone seeing Neustadt or the vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Kansas City Police Department at (816) 234-5136.