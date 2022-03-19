CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who went missing Friday evening.

Police say Stanley Depee went missing around 7:30 p.m. as he left his home, 1414 Clay Street to drive to a house about one block away and never arrived.

Depee is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 159 lbs with gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter hat with ear flaps, a brown coat, flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black western boots.

Police say Depee was driving a red and white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban with a Missouri license plate bearing 8WCT29. The vehicle does not have working headlights.

Depee is diagnosed with dementia and did not have his medication on him at the time.

Anyone who sees Depee or may have information is asked to call 911 or contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.