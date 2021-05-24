Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old man in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police have issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old man.

Police say William W. Hardin, from Tyler, Texas, was last seen in the 4200 block of S. Noland Road in Independence around 11:45 a.m. Monday. He was traveling through the city when he went missing; he’s now believed to be on foot.

Independence police say Hardin has dementia and other health issues that have officials especially concerned.

Hardin is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 230 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length salt-and-pepper colored hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Hardin is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-836-3600.