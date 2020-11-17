Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old man from Clinton, police say

CLINTON, Mo. — The Clinton Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man with health conditions.

Alfred L. Springs Jr. was last seen between 5-6 p.m. Monday near Orchard and Green streets in Clinton, Missouri.

He has been diagnosed with a heart condition and dementia.

He was driving a burgundy and silver 1997 Chevrolet Z71 with the Missouri license plate 6KAC94. The 2-door vehicle has an extended cab.

It’s unknown what direction he was traveling in, but police said he sometimes travels northbound along 7 Highway to 49 Highway to Interstate 35 to Platte City.

Springs is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 200 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a baseball hat, red and yellow Chiefs coat and overalls. Police said he has a thick mustache, neck hair and might not be wearing his dentures.

Anyone who sees Springs or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the nearest law enforcement agency immediately. You can reach the Clinton Police Department at 660-885-5587.