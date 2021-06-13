Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing Cass County man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Cass County Sheriff’s office has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for Otis Lee Ellis from Freeman, Mo.

Ellis, a black male, is 79 years old, 5’11”, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, with a medium complexion. He also suffers from dementia.

He was driving a teal 2006 Dodge Caravan, MO license EG7 G2g last seen leaving the Cass County Sheriff’s Department on June 9, 2021.

If anyone sees or has information about Mr. Ellis, please call 911 or call the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 816-380-5200.