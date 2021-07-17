Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo – The Kansas City Police Department has issued an endangered silver alert for Delbert Garrett, who was last seen at Truman Medical Center at 23rd and Holmes at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Garrett, a black male, is 68 years old, 6’ 2” tall, gray hair, and brown eyes, last seen wearing a bed sheet as a turban, black t-shirt, and black jeans. Garrett’s head tilts to the left when he walks. He also suffers from dementia, schizophrenia, and diabetes.

Garrett was taken to Truman Medical Center for an evaluation following an assault. He left the hospital on foot and doesn’t have his necessary medications.

Anyone seeing Mr. Garrett should call 911 or call the KCMO Police Department at 816-234-5136.