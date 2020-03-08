Energized from Super Tuesday win, Joe Biden speaks to Kansas City crowd of 2,500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is trying to solidify himself as Democratic front-runner, speaking to a crowd of supporters and voters at the WWI Museum Saturday afternoon.

Around 2,500 people RSVP'ed for the "Get Out and Vote Event" with familiar faces in attendance, like Mayor Quinton Lucas.

"What a difference a week makes!" said Biden before the crowd.

Energized from his Super Tuesday win, Biden is hoping he can do the same in the next round of primaries, which includes Missouri, in just a couple of days.

“Winning means uniting America, not sowing more division and anger," Biden said. "It means not only being prepared to fight but being prepared to heal the country. That’s what presidents are supposed to do."

But the event did not go without a hiccup.

Within minutes of Biden taking the stand, protesters interrupted his speech. Biden attempted to reason with the group of three people as his supporters tried to chant over the disrupters.

“Will you be quiet for a second?" Biden said. "If you meet with me after this is over, I will explain to you. Will you be willing to speak to me when this thing is over?"

The protestors did not back down and were ultimately escorted out of the rally by security.

Biden continuing his roughly 15-minute speech, touching on topics ranging from education, affordable health care and gun reform.

"Bring together Americans of every race, every creed, every economic backgrounds, Democrats, Republicans as well, I believe we will deliver to a moment where we are in a position, not only can we defeat to Donald Trump, but have an opportunity, an opportunity if we think big enough and bold enough, to build a future this nation needs and deserves," Biden said.

Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife, will be in Kansas City for a special "Get out and Vote" event on Monday, March 9.

Sen. Bernie Sanders cancelled his planned event for the Metro citing scheduling constraints.

Missouri's Presidential primary is set for Tuesday, March 10.