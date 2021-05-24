Energy bill scams: Evergy warns of false calls threatening disconnection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you get a call threatening to cut off your power unless you pay up immediately, don’t do it.

Evergy representatives are warning customers that scammers are trying to trick people into paying bogus bills. The company has received “many customer reports today,” May 24, asking for immediate payment. FOX4 has also received a call from a concerned viewer.

In most cases, the caller claims to be an Evergy customer service representative, according to an official company statement. They try to get the customer to provide credit card information or other personal information. Sometimes they ask people to use a pre-paid card. They even say that a check has bounced or a past bill is due.

Evergy stated that representatives will never request payment the same day disconnections are made. They also never ask customers to use a pre-paid debit card, a gift card, any form of cryptocurrency or a third-party payment app for bills.

Customers are encouraged to use the Customer Contact service on the Evergy website to confirm they are working with a real company representative.

“If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, please work with your local law enforcement agency to report the crime,” Evergy stated.

