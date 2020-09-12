Enjoy the Missouri autumn season with a fall color forecast

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – You can enjoy the beautiful Missouri views this fall and stay socially distanced at the same time. The Missouri Department of Conservation offers weekly online fall color updates from agency foresters all over the state at mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor.

“The fall color report is a great resource for those wanting to enjoy the changing foliage,” said MDC Community Forester Ann Koenig. “It shows users where trees are beginning to turn and also suggests the best places to view the changing leaves.”

The changing of the leaves is almost predictable, but it can vary each year. A lot of the color change depends on the weather. A windy fall or an early fall freeze can greatly affect the fall color.

Cool autumn nights are key to leaves changing color, the rest is left up to the trees. Part of the change is due to sugars, that are produced by photosynthesis, get trapped inside the leaves. The sugars are what allow for the rich red, yellow, orange, and purple pigments. The cooler nights will cause the green pigments to breakdown and allow for the colorful fall show.

The trees in Missouri begin changing color in the northern part of the state, moving southward across the state. Some of the earliest trees begin to change in mid-September include sassafras, sumac, and Virginia creeper. Later in the month black gum, bittersweet, and dogwood begin turning.

“Bright, cloudless autumn days are ideal for a good display of fall color,” Koenig noted. “And, as a general rule, I mark about the third week of October as a good time to be paying attention to fall color for mid-Missouri.”

MDC’s weekly fall color update, available at mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor, includes what kinds of trees are turning and suggestions on the best places to view them.

Beautiful red, orange, yellow and green sassafras leaves in vibrant colors on a tree along a trail in the forest in autumn.

Sumac turns wild variety of colors every autumn.

Virginia Creeper



Black Gum

Bittersweet



Autumn Dogwood