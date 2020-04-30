Enterprise rental company lays off more than 2,000 employees

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – JULY 10: Customer service representatives Oneal West (L-R), Marmontel Michel and Benjamin Meyer wait on customers at Enterprise rent-a-car at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International airport July 10, 2007 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pending regulatory approval, expected in the next month, Enterprise will buy National and Alamo rental car companies. Enterprise would make an instant jump from about 8% of the airport car rental market market to more than 27% just behind Hertz’s 28.5%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLAYTON, Mo. — Rental car company Enterprise Holdings has laid off more than 2,000 employees, including making some previously announced furloughs permanent.

In letters to the state, Enterprise said the layoffs were caused by a dramatic downturn in business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Enterprise had previously announced plans to lay off some workers but had not disclosed the number of affected employees. Some layoffs began in late March but others will become official on Thursday.

The company said the layoffs would be spread through nearly every category of employee and in several Enterprise locations, including its headquarters in Clayton.

FOX4 is tracking the coronavirus. Stay informed by clicking or tapping, here.