KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new lobster at the Kansas City’s Zoo’s aquarium isn’t just one in a million. He’s one in 30 million.

Zoo staff said in May, staff members at a Tops Market in Hamburg, New York, realized one of the lobsters shipped to the stores was actually a rare orange lobster.

The KC Zoo said it was a one in 30 million find.

Tops staff reached out to the Aquarium of Niagara, who worked with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums to find the lobster a new home.

Now Larry Lombardi, as he’s been named, is a resident of the Sobela Ocean Aquarium, the new attraction opening soon at the Kansas City Zoo.

The 600,000-gallon aquarium will include six habitats featuring dozens of exhibits. Visitors will see everything from sharks to turtles to lobsters inside the new building. There’s even a tunnel visitors can sit in or walk through where sea life will swim over them.

The $75 million attraction is the single largest capital project in the Kansas City Zoo’s history.

The new Sobela Ocean Aquarium opens Sept. 1 and will be included in zoo admission.