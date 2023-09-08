KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warner Bros. Pictures’ 1989 blockbuster film “Batman” is coming to symphony halls around the globe as part of its DC in Concert series and one of those stops includes Kansas City, Missouri.

Celebrating the film’s 35th anniversary, the “Batman” tour kicks off January 2024 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater and stops in twelve U.S. cities.

Its stop in Kansas City will be on Saturday, April 27, at Kansas City Music Hall.

Photo courtesy: TCG Entertainment

The event will feature Tim Burton’s film projected onto a larger-than life screen while Danny Elfman’s iconic musical score is performed by a live orchestra.

Released in June of 1989, “Batman” was the top grossing film that year and has remained a fan-favorite for more than three decades. The score was later nominated for a Grammy award.

Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite DC Super Hero.

Pre-sale code sign up starts Friday and lasts through Wednesday, Sept. 13 when the pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time. General sale tickets will be available Friday, Sept. 15, starting 10 a.m. local time. See here for more information on ticket sales and concert dates.