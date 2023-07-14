KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for a weekend filled with festivals, fairs, conventions and more.

The weekend is jam-packed with events in the Kansas City-area. Some of the highlights include the Breakaway Music Festival, Collect-A-Con in downtown Kansas City and the Wyandotte and Cass county fairs.

Make sure you keep an eye on Friday night’s forecast. A chance of severe storms has already canceled some events.

Here are 20 events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, July 14-16, worth checking out.

Art That Blows

Bid on amazing art created from junked instruments at the 8th annual Art That Blows fundraiser. All proceeds go toward FOX4’s Band of Angels, a music charity that restores old instruments for kids who couldn’t otherwise afford them for school.

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The Abbott, Kansas City

Cost: $40+, buy tickets online

Breakaway Music Festival

This two-day, touring EDM festival will stop at Azura Amphitheater this weekend. Fans can catch performances from headliners GRiZ, Zedd, Gryffin, RL Grime, Liquid Stranger and Hippie Sabotage.

When: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Where: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs

Cost: Buy tickets online

Collect-A-Con

This massive pop culture, anime and trading card convention is coming to Bartle Hall. Meet special guests from shows like Dragon Ball Z, Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titan Go, Sailor Moon, The Legend of Zelda and more. Plus there will be vendors, autograph authentication, and the Ying Yang Twins will perform.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Kansas City Convention Center

Cost: $25+, buy tickets online

Summer Fest

Zona Rosa says this will be the ultimate summer block party meets pop-up shopping event. There will be food trucks, live music, a beer garden, yard games and kids activities. Plus the Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair will be there with over 50 vendors.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Zona Rosa, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Wyandotte County Fair

The Wyandotte County Fair is back once again with a weekend full of fun at the carnival and rodeo, plus local food, music and vendors.

When: 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday; 2 p.m. to midnight, Saturday

Where: Wyandotte County Fairgrounds, KCK

Cost: $10 admission

Food Truck Frenzy

Head to Old Town Lenexa to enjoy a variety of cuisines from area food trucks and enjoy live music by local band Fast Times.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Old Town Lenexa

Cost: Free admission

Cass County Fair

The 2023 Cass County Fair is back with plenty of exhibits, competitions, live music, local food and more fun in store. You can find a full fair schedule online.

When: Various hours, Friday through Sunday

Where: Cass County Fairgrounds, Pleasant Hill

Cost: Free

BMX Mid-America Nationals

Hundreds of amateur and professional BMX riders from across the country — including some local talent — are coming to the KC area this weekend. Organizers say riders range in age from 5 to over 50. Find more details online.

When: 1:30 p.m. Friday; 9.a.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. Sunday

Where: Raytown BMX, Kansas City

Cost: Entry varies by day

Royals vs Rays

The All-Star break is over and the Kansas City Royals are back in town for a seven-game homestand, starting with three games against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Although the Royals are struggling, there’s still plenty of fun going on at the K. Fans can catch a Sluggerrr giveaway on Friday night, and the Parade of Hearts is on display on the concourse.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 6:10 p.m. Saturday, 1:10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

Cost: Buy tickets online

The Great Car Show

The Kansas City Automotive Museum is holding its annual benefit car show, featuring hundreds of vehicles and welcoming thousands of visitors. There will be food trucks, vendors and other activities.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: National WWI Museum, Kansas City

Cost: $5, buy tickets online

Chiefs Champions Tour

The Chiefs are showing off their new Lombardi Trophy all across the Kansas City region, giving fans another chance to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LVII win. This weekend, team representatives will be in Leawood.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Helzberg Diamonds, Leawood

Cost: Free

Beer Fest

At the third annual Beer Fest, guests can enjoy a variety of booze and bites at Strang Hall. This 21+ event includes three hours of unlimited tastings from breweries, live music and 20% off Strang food!

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Strang Hall, Overland Park

Cost: $50, buy tickets online

Off the Wall Film Series

The library’s annual Off the Wall summer film series continues with free movies at the central branch. The theme this year is “Feline Throughline,” and all the films will feature cats in non-starring but adorable roles. This month’s movie is “Captain Marvel.” Due to inclement weather, this week’s film has been moved indoors.

When: 8:45 p.m. Friday

Where: Kansas City Public Library

Cost: Free, RSVP here

Monarchs vs RailCats

The first-place Kansas City Monarchs are back in town for a weekend series against the Gary Southshore RailCats. Friday night is Union Night, and the Monarchs are giving away free koozies. Saturday is KU Night with special appearances from KU cheerleaders, Big Jay and Baby Jay.On Sunday, fans can play catch on the field and run the bases after the game.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Legends Field, KCK

Cost: Buy tickets online

METACON

KC Spirit & Paranormal will host METACON, one of the largest events of its kind in the Midwest. There will be dozens of vendors and guest speakers, plus workshops and shopping — all related to the paranormal and metaphysical.

When: 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: KCI Expo Center, Kansas City

Cost: $15 admission

50 Nights of Fire

New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more.

When: Daily

Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City

Cost: Included in park admission

Art Garden KC

This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Fortopia

Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville

Cost: Included in admission

Dreamgirls

It’s opening weekend for New Theatre’s production of “Dreamgirls.” The theatre says, “Your soul will sing with this dazzling, six-time Tony Award winning R&B rollercoaster ride through 1960s show business.” The show runs until Sept. 10.

When: Various times, Tuesdays through Sundays

Where: New Theatre and Restaurant, Overland Park

Cost: Buy tickets online

Backyard Movies

Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series is back this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s movie is “Hot Rod.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.

When: 8:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City

Cost: $5, buy tickets online