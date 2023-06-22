KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are plenty of opportunities for barbecue, live theater, family festivals and sporting events this weekend in Kansas City.
One of the highlights is the Q BBQ Fest where attendees can enjoy unlimited barbecue at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City-area residents can also catch a pyrotechnics and drone show, watch police officers and firefighters box, and check out life-sized dinosaurs.
Here are 20 events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, June 23-25, worth checking out.
Q BBQ Fest Kansas City
The scent of barbecue will return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend with the third-annual Q BBQ Fest. New this year, the festival will take place inside the stadium and includes unlimited barbecue, plus live music and drinks.
- When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11-3 p.m. & 4-8 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- Cost: Kids 12 and under, free; teens 13-20, $35; GA pass, $69; VIP pass, $129; buy tickets here
Fall Out Boy concert
Fall Out Boy is bringing its “So Much For (Tour) Dust” show to Bonner Springs’ Azura Amphitheater this weekend. The Grammy-nominated band will be joined by Alkaline Trio, Royal & the Serpent and Daisy Grenade.
- When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs
- Cost: Buy tickets online
Guns N Hoses
Some of the toughest first responders in the KC will step into the ring this weekend. Over 60 area first responders have been in training for this year’s Kansas City Guns N Hoses charity boxing event to benefit the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund.
- When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City
- Cost: $25+, buy tickets online
Jesus Christ Superstar
This weekend is your last chance to catch the 50th anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The tour opened last October and has traveled across the nation. It ends its run this weekend at Starlight Theatre. The show tells the story of Jesus’ crucifixion — all set to rock music.
- When: 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City
- Cost: $16+, find tickets online
50 Nights of Fire
New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more.
- When: Starting Saturday night
- Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City
- Cost: Included in park admission
Great Lenexa BBQ Battle
Since 1982, the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle has welcomed everything from pro teams to backyard grill masters, going head-to-head on the best brisket, pork, ribs, chicken and more.
Friday night teams mostly host private parties, but the event is still open to the public. On Saturday, the winners will be announced. On both days, there will be free children’s activities and live music. No parking will be available at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park this year due to construction.
- When: 4:30-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, Lenexa
- Cost: $5, Friday; free, Saturday
Carnival for CASA
Take the family to a Western-themed carnival this weekend all while supporting a great cause. You can visit the barn animals, shoot the corn cannon, play with baby goats, ride on big tractor cycles and more. The event benefits Jackson County CASA.
- When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Faulkner’s Ranch, Kansas City
- Cost: $25, kids in advance or $30, day of; $15, adults
Heart of America Shakespeare Festival
Kansas City’s annual Shakespeare festival is performing “The Tempest” this summer at Southmoreland Park. It’s one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies featuring exotic creatures, a love story and live music. Gates open at 6 p.m.
- When: 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays until July 2
- Where: Southmoreland Park, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Downtown Olathe Fourth Friday
Olathe’s Fourth Fridays are back this summer. The downtown event features live music, food trucks, face painters, kids’ activities, car shows and more.
- When: 6-9 p.m. Friday
- Where: Downtown Olathe
- Cost: Free
Tour de Lakes
This annual bike ride is held in memory of Tom Logan, a local coach who died unexpectedly after suffering an aortic dissection. There are four different routes around five different lakes in the Lee’s Summit area, making for a great view while you ride.
- When: 7 a.m. Saturday
- Where: Longview Community Center, Lee’s Summit
- Cost: Register online here
KC Jurassic Farm
Over 20 life-sized dinosaurs — including the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex — are taking over Olathe’s popular KC Pumpkin Patch. There will be photo opportunities, a dino walk and dozens of activities.
- When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Where: KC Pumpkin Patch, Olathe
- Cost: $23+, buy tickets online
Pride on the Vine
The third-annual Pride on the Vine block party will feature a fashion show, a mini drag show and other pride activities, plus there will be live music, food and local vendors.
- When: 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday
- Where: 18th and Vine District, Kansas City
- Cost: Buy tickets online
Sporting KC vs Chicago Fire FC
Sporting Kansas City hosts Chicago Fire FC this Saturday night, hoping to continue an upward trend after a draw on Wednesday night.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Children’s Mercy Park, KCK
- Cost: Find tickets online
Art Garden KC
This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Fortopia
Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville
- Cost: Included in admission
Backyard Movies at Screenland Armour
Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series is back this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s movie is “Clueless.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.
- When: 8:45 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City
- Cost: $5, buy tickets online
Kansas City Monarchs
The Monarchs are in town this weekend for a full slate of games. Kansas City kicks off a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs. On Friday, the first 750 fans get a free Monarchs hat. Saturday is Disney night with autographs from characters available. On Sunday, fans can play catch on the field and run the bases after the game.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Legends Field, KCK
- Cost: Buy tickets online
Taps at the Tower
The National WWI Museum and Memorial’s annual Taps at the Tower concludes this weekend. The musical piece, long associated with the U.S. military, will be played at sunset. Guests are invited to see the memorial grounds, have a picnic and enjoy the outdoors.
- When: 8:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Where: National WWI Museum, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Puppy Yoga
Start your Sunday off with puppies, and it’s all for a good cause! J. Rieger and Great Plains SPCA are hosting a puppy yoga fundraiser at Electric Park Garden Bar. Proceeds benefit the local animal shelter. Make sure to bring your yoga mat.
- When: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday
- Where: Electric Park Garden Bar, Kansas City
- Cost: $40, register online
Dive-In Movie
Enjoy a movie night at Independence’s water park. Adventure Oasis is showing the family-friendly movie “Trolls,” and you can watch from the water or on the pool deck. The water park is only open to Independence residents.
- When: 8 p.m. Friday
- Where: Adventure Oasis Water Park, Independence
- Cost: $3