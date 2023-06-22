KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are plenty of opportunities for barbecue, live theater, family festivals and sporting events this weekend in Kansas City.

One of the highlights is the Q BBQ Fest where attendees can enjoy unlimited barbecue at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City-area residents can also catch a pyrotechnics and drone show, watch police officers and firefighters box, and check out life-sized dinosaurs.

Here are 20 events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, June 23-25, worth checking out.

Q BBQ Fest Kansas City

The scent of barbecue will return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend with the third-annual Q BBQ Fest. New this year, the festival will take place inside the stadium and includes unlimited barbecue, plus live music and drinks.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11-3 p.m. & 4-8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Cost: Kids 12 and under, free; teens 13-20, $35; GA pass, $69; VIP pass, $129; buy tickets here

Fall Out Boy concert

Fall Out Boy is bringing its “So Much For (Tour) Dust” show to Bonner Springs’ Azura Amphitheater this weekend. The Grammy-nominated band will be joined by Alkaline Trio, Royal & the Serpent and Daisy Grenade.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs

Cost: Buy tickets online

Guns N Hoses

Some of the toughest first responders in the KC will step into the ring this weekend. Over 60 area first responders have been in training for this year’s Kansas City Guns N Hoses charity boxing event to benefit the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund.

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

Cost: $25+, buy tickets online

Jesus Christ Superstar

This weekend is your last chance to catch the 50th anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The tour opened last October and has traveled across the nation. It ends its run this weekend at Starlight Theatre. The show tells the story of Jesus’ crucifixion — all set to rock music.

When: 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City

Cost: $16+, find tickets online

50 Nights of Fire

New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more.

When: Starting Saturday night

Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City

Cost: Included in park admission

Great Lenexa BBQ Battle

Since 1982, the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle has welcomed everything from pro teams to backyard grill masters, going head-to-head on the best brisket, pork, ribs, chicken and more.

Friday night teams mostly host private parties, but the event is still open to the public. On Saturday, the winners will be announced. On both days, there will be free children’s activities and live music. No parking will be available at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park this year due to construction.

When: 4:30-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, Lenexa

Cost: $5, Friday; free, Saturday

Carnival for CASA

Take the family to a Western-themed carnival this weekend all while supporting a great cause. You can visit the barn animals, shoot the corn cannon, play with baby goats, ride on big tractor cycles and more. The event benefits Jackson County CASA.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Faulkner’s Ranch, Kansas City

Cost: $25, kids in advance or $30, day of; $15, adults

Heart of America Shakespeare Festival

Kansas City’s annual Shakespeare festival is performing “The Tempest” this summer at Southmoreland Park. It’s one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies featuring exotic creatures, a love story and live music. Gates open at 6 p.m.

When: 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays until July 2

Where: Southmoreland Park, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Downtown Olathe Fourth Friday

Olathe’s Fourth Fridays are back this summer. The downtown event features live music, food trucks, face painters, kids’ activities, car shows and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday

Where: Downtown Olathe

Cost: Free

Tour de Lakes

This annual bike ride is held in memory of Tom Logan, a local coach who died unexpectedly after suffering an aortic dissection. There are four different routes around five different lakes in the Lee’s Summit area, making for a great view while you ride.

When: 7 a.m. Saturday

Where: Longview Community Center, Lee’s Summit

Cost: Register online here

KC Jurassic Farm

Over 20 life-sized dinosaurs — including the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex — are taking over Olathe’s popular KC Pumpkin Patch. There will be photo opportunities, a dino walk and dozens of activities.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: KC Pumpkin Patch, Olathe

Cost: $23+, buy tickets online

Pride on the Vine

The third-annual Pride on the Vine block party will feature a fashion show, a mini drag show and other pride activities, plus there will be live music, food and local vendors.

When: 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday

Where: 18th and Vine District, Kansas City

Cost: Buy tickets online

Sporting KC vs Chicago Fire FC

Sporting Kansas City hosts Chicago Fire FC this Saturday night, hoping to continue an upward trend after a draw on Wednesday night.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, KCK

Cost: Find tickets online

Art Garden KC

This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Fortopia

Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville

Cost: Included in admission

Backyard Movies at Screenland Armour

Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series is back this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s movie is “Clueless.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.

When: 8:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City

Cost: $5, buy tickets online

Kansas City Monarchs

The Monarchs are in town this weekend for a full slate of games. Kansas City kicks off a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs. On Friday, the first 750 fans get a free Monarchs hat. Saturday is Disney night with autographs from characters available. On Sunday, fans can play catch on the field and run the bases after the game.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Legends Field, KCK

Cost: Buy tickets online

Taps at the Tower

The National WWI Museum and Memorial’s annual Taps at the Tower concludes this weekend. The musical piece, long associated with the U.S. military, will be played at sunset. Guests are invited to see the memorial grounds, have a picnic and enjoy the outdoors.

When: 8:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: National WWI Museum, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Puppy Yoga

Start your Sunday off with puppies, and it’s all for a good cause! J. Rieger and Great Plains SPCA are hosting a puppy yoga fundraiser at Electric Park Garden Bar. Proceeds benefit the local animal shelter. Make sure to bring your yoga mat.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday

Where: Electric Park Garden Bar, Kansas City

Cost: $40, register online

Dive-In Movie

Enjoy a movie night at Independence’s water park. Adventure Oasis is showing the family-friendly movie “Trolls,” and you can watch from the water or on the pool deck. The water park is only open to Independence residents.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Adventure Oasis Water Park, Independence

Cost: $3