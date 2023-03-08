KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Presale tickets for the 2023 Big Slick Charity Weekend are on sale for certain fans.

Big Slick Insiders who are members of the Big Slick email list started buying tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, March 10.

There are three options this year, including VIP meet and greet experiences.

General Tickets

Big Slick Celebrity Softball and Royals Game

Tickets to the Big Slick Celebrity Softball and Royals game on Friday, June 2, start at $40.

Join Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner, and friends for a softball game at The K.

Stick around after the game to cheer for the Royals as they host the Colorado Rockies.

Big Slick Party and Show

Some of Hollywood’s funniest people will take the stage at T-Mobile Center for the Big Slick Party & Show on Saturday, June 3.

Fans should know that the show will contain adult humor that is not suitable for children.

Individual Seat Ticket Lower Level $75 per person

Individual Seat Ticket Lower Level/First Few Rows $125 per person

Premium Ticket In Premium Section Founder’s Club access with open bar $375 per person



VIP Meet & Greet Experiences

This is your chance to get facetime with some of Kansas City’s favorite celebrities.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

“Just Us” VIP Ticket for event held at Private Residence — $5,000

Individual ticket to an intimate cocktail party with our Big Slick celebrities hosted at a private residence to kick off Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Includes food and beverage and meet & greet with celebrities

Limited to 100 people

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Celebrity Softball Game Dugout Suite Ticket — $1,500

Individual dugout suite ticket with premium parking pass

Meet & greet with celebs in the Dugout suite

Complimentary food and beverage

In suite seating during the Celebrity Classic softball game

Celebrity Softball Game Hall of Fame Suite Ticket — $1,000

Individual Hall of Fame suite ticket with free parking pass

Meet & greet with celebs in the Hall Of Fame suite

Complimentary food and beverage

Premium seat during the Celebrity Classic softball game

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Big Slick Party & Show VIP Ticket — $2,000

Individual ticket to the VIP Party prior to the main event

Meet & greet with celebrities

Complimentary food and beverage

Premium seating during the show + Founder’s Club open bar access

This is the 13th year for the fundraising weekend. Every dollar raised goes directly to Children Mercy Hospital for research to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

Over the years, the event has raised millions of dollars to support the cause.