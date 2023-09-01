KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 Kansas City Irish Festival is here, to be sure.

The annual festival brings food, music and performances from across the Celtic world to downtown Kansas City.

Irish Fest kicks off Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-3, at Crown Center. Here’s the full schedule:

Friday 5-11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for the festival are still available and can be purchased on the Irish Fest website.

Friday’s tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids. Single-day tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids. (Friday tickets are valid for Friday only, but single-day tickets are valid Friday, Saturday or Sunday.)

There will be dozens of musicians, dancers and comedians from Ireland, the United States and across the Celtic world performing. Don’t miss popular acts like The Elders, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gaelic Storm and more. See the full schedule here.

You’ll also see some guest appearances by familiar FOX4 faces as they emcee on the main stages.

Irish Fest is also celebrating a milestone birthday this year — its 21st year.

To mark the occasion, Irish Fest partnered with Boulevard Brewing Company to release a new lager called “Ah Sure Look.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We wanted to do something special, like a birthday present so to speak. We thought what would be a better birthday present for a 21st birthday than to make a beer,” Boulevard’s brand manager Adam Hall said.

The new brew has been on shelves at local businesses and available at KC-area bars and restaurants since July. Irish Fest guests will likely find it this weekend as well.